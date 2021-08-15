Mesquite ISD’s new Director of Special Education discusses her roles in shaping the minds of students.
Stacy Carpenter began working with Mesquite ISD as a student teacher after she graduated college in 1996. As a student, she helped her classmates with special needs. As the new director of special education, Carpenter will ensure students receive specialized instruction and act as advocates in the education system.
How did you get into special education?
As a student, I always helped students with special needs at school. When I went to college to become a teacher, I knew that I wanted to work with students with special abilities. Teaching students with special needs was a calling and I am so happy to be back in special education.
How did you begin working with Mesquite ISD?
I student taught at Mesquite High School for a year and was hired in 1996 after I graduated college. I worked at MHS for a semester and then started teaching special education at McDonald Middle School.
What do you do as the director of special education?
I oversee all of the programs and services for the special education department. I collaborate with the seven coordinators to ensure we meet federal and state regulations. We help ensure that the students receive specialized instruction and transition from school to life. We are their advocates in the educational system. Our mission is to be a helping hand to the students, families, teachers, support staff, and administrators in the district.
What are the most rewarding aspects?
Seeing the graduates walk the stage always brings tears to my eyes. Going into classes and watching students learn carefully crafted lessons is always inspiring. There is a lot that goes into making sure students have strong teachers who know how to execute lessons tailored to particular students. When you know what it takes behind the scenes and see it play out in a classroom there is no greater reward.
What are the most difficult aspects?
Since I am new in this position, I am learning a ton of new information. Special education is a huge umbrella and there are frequent changes. Making sure we stay on top of these changes and guaranteeing we train every educator at a deep level is difficult. You have to stay on top of staff changes and customizing their professional learning to meet them where they are. Every student in our program has individual needs and may need a range of services. Figuring out the puzzle takes time and is ongoing.
What initiative are you most proud of since starting at Mesquite ISD?
The last three years I was able to serve as Executive Director of Leadership Development. During that time, I worked with principals on building their capacity and leadership skills. Principals are boots on the ground leaders who have a massive impact on teachers and students. This role is unique to Mesquite and has had a marked change on how we grow principals and aspiring principals. Equally, the ETIP program that rewards teachers for remaining in the classroom does not exist anywhere else. Teachers do so much more than educate the students and the district compensates them for acquiring additional skills that adds value to their classes and campuses.
When you are not director of special education, what do you do in your spare time?
I spend time at my little hay farm with my family and go to the soccer fields on the weekends. I am lucky to still have my parents and we visit often. I talk and text daily with my sister and girlfriends. I love to read and have stacks of books that beckon me each night.
If you were stuck on an island, what is one book you would want to take with you?
I can’t choose just one. My recent favorite is The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah. I don’t read books more than once so this would be a problem.
What is your favorite Olympic sport?
Gymnastics – I have always been amazed and inspired by these athletes.
