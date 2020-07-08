Two Dallas Regional Medical Center (DRMC) affiliated primary care clinics are now offering rapid COVID-19 testing. Testing is available at both Dallas Medical Physician Group clinics in Mesquite, located at 2704 N. Galloway Ave. Suite 103 and 820 E. Cartwright Road Suite 100.
Tests will be conducted during normal business hours, 8 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. – noon on Friday.
Appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome. The number for the North Galloway location is 214-660-2500 and the number for the East Cartwright location is 214-320-7600.
DRMC staff noted all patients who want the COVID-19 test will need to wait in their cars and call the clinic from the parking lot. The patient will be screened over the phone, and then a staff member will come out to the patient's car to perform the test.
If patients are exhibiting COVID symptoms, testing is typically covered by commercial insurance and Medicare. For those without insurance, the clinic offers a cash price of $77. Results are ready within about 15 minutes.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Common symptoms associated with COVID -19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
Dallas Regional Medical Center reminds people that recent national trends suggest patients aren't seeking care for emergencies, and delays in diagnosis are leading to poor outcomes. Dallas Regional staff emphasized the importance of people recognizing and taking seriously the signs and symptoms of a medical emergency. Those experiencing signs of a heart attack or stroke, such as chest pain or sudden muscle weakness, should still call 911 or visit the emergency room immediately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.