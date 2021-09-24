315 new jobs and 233 homes are projected to come to Mesquite over the next five years.
The city of Mesquite approved five agreements on Monday to promote economic development throughout the city.
Three of the five agreements are expected to result in Vehicle Accessories Inc. setting their corporate headquarters at 2700 East Scyene Rd. The agreement with Vehicle Accessories says the company will need to have a certificate of occupancy by 2022 and create 315 new jobs by 2025. Vehicle Accessories CEO J Pearson said he plans to give employees an average $24 per hour.
Mayor Bruce Archer thanked Pearson for the economic stimulation he plans to bring to Mesquite.
“Government doesn’t create economic development,” Archer said. “It is hard-working men and women and those willing to wealth creators and entrepreneurs to invest in a business and our community who do the real heavy lifting.”
Another agreement, with Taylor-Duncan Interests Valleybrooke, will allow for the development of 233 home lots in the 2800 block of Mesquite Valley Rd with trails that will link to nearby parks in addition to other amenities. Construction is expected to be complete by April 2026.
The final agreement, with Creation Real Estate, is expected to allow for the construction of a warehouse and office space off Highway 80 and US-635. The 38-acre plot will accommodate a three-building business park. The project is expected to be complete by mid-2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.