More than just a game

Esports is a continually, rapidly growing global sport that allows competitors to flex a different kind of muscle. At the secondary education level, this could mean scholarships and career opportunities.
According to a research by Green Man Gaming, esports’ growing revenue (globally) is expected to exceed $1 billion. With more than 443 million fans across the world it currently has a larger following than American football.
Capitalizing on the growing popularity of esports and offering more opportunities for students to succeed in their area of interests, many North Texas school districts have welcomed esports, including Mesquite ISD.
Esports was introduced to MISD in the fall of 2019, and as of the end of the 2019-20 school year, there are 44 teams in the district.
“We saw that this was something that kids were interested in. We had a huge influx of kids just really wanting to go down this path,” said Cara Jackson, executive director Instructional Technology.
The club began at North Mesquite High School and expanded to other campuses.
“I never would’ve thought that it would’ve gotten so big. I only started the club to play with a couple of friends, so just to think of how we’ve come it kind of blows my mind,” said Eduardo Solorio, Esports Club president at North Mesquite, in a district video.
Slaytyr Guin, esports head coach at Horn High School, said when they did a callout for those interested nearly 100 students showed up.
“Gaming is all I do anyway, so having a program to use the skills that I’ve been developing since I was like 4 is great. It’s awesome,” said Horn senior Tyler Folsom.
When schools closed due to COVID-19 some students were still able to participate in esports at home with their own consoles or PCs.
Jackson said one of their Rocket League teams qualified for nationals and one of their Super Smash Bros. players qualified for nationals.
Esports isn’t just all fun and games, however; it’s a multimillion-dollar industry that offers students many benefits through participation.
Jackson stated via email that esports offer student engagement in that it encourages extracurricular participation; tournaments, watch parties and special events cultivate community; and assistive technologies open up esports to students with disabilities.
In terms of college and career readiness, esports offers opportunities for scholarship programs and career opportunities in game design, streaming and esports marketing and management.
Additionally, it empowers learning by promoting teamwork and problem-solving, encourages interest in STEAM and CTE subjects, and school-imposed eligibility standards support academic progress and retention.
