At about 1:30 a.m., the Mesquite Police Department responded to a wrong way driver in the 17000 block of northbound IH 635. While officers were responding to the wrong way driver, an accident involving the same vehicle occurred in the 19600 block of northbound IH 635.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1998 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of IH 635 when it collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
The names of both drivers are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.