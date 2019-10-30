Mesquite PD

At about 1:30 a.m., the Mesquite Police Department responded to a wrong way driver in the 17000 block of northbound IH 635.  While officers were responding to the wrong way driver, an accident involving the same vehicle occurred in the 19600 block of northbound IH 635. 

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1998 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of IH 635 when it collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe. 

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of both drivers are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

