At about 6 a.m. Thursday, Mesquite Police Officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 600 block of Little Bend. The caller, later identified as the wife of the suspect, stated that a male subject inside the residence had a handgun. The caller advised that she ran out of the house and she then heard sounds of gunfire coming from inside.
Officers arrived on scene and attempted to contact the residents in the house, but no one responded. Officers forced entry into the residence and located two deceased individuals with gunshot wounds and one victim who had been shot but was still breathing. Evidence at the scene indicated that Marcus Vasquez, 32, of Mesquite, had shot and killed one female, later identified as his mother, Ronda Vasquez, 55, of Mesquite, and seriously injured another female, later identified as his sister, Rayshell Vasquez, 29, of Mesquite. Rayshell Vasquez was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Upon further investigation, it appears Marcus Vasquez took the lives of Ronda and Rayshell Vasquez before ultimately turning the weapon on himself.
