On April 21, the Mesquite Police Department received a missing person’s report involving Benjamin Young, a 17-year-old male from Mesquite.
Young's father reported that he was last seen in Dallas on April 21. His vehicle was later recovered abandoned in Dallas on April 22, and foul play was suspected.
The investigation ultimately revealed that Young was murdered in Dallas. On April 25, a juvenile male was arrested and charged with the offense of capital murder in the death of Benjamin Young.
