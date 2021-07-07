The Mesquite Tri-East NAACP will host its second seminar on domestic violence 10 a.m. on Saturday at Inspiration Church located at 1233 North Belt Line Road.
The seminar will be designed to help residents learn more about domestic violence and raise awareness of the available resources to help families escape domestic violence.
Councilman BW Smith will be one of the speakers giving insight on domestic violence with 46 years of experience in law enforcement and over 16 years of working in the domestic violence unit with the District Attorney’s office.
“One reason why we decided to do the second one is because of the rising tides of domestic violence in our community,” Henry Brown, president of the Mesquite Tri-East NAACP said. “About a month and a half ago, we had guy shoot his wife in the presence of some kids on Oak Street. Then there were other cases of domestic violence in our city, so we just wanted to do something and make sure the community is aware that there are places you can go, there are steps you can take to preserve your life if you're a victim of domestic violence.”
The seminar will discuss topics relating to when it's time to leave the situation and how to catch signs of domestic violence early on. There will also be discussions on how verbal violence is a form of domestic violence.
“When you are going through verbal conflict, it's going to lead to something else, so we're going to talk about finding a time to find a cool-off time period when tempers are raised in the house,” Brown said.
There will also be discussion on how to find a place to stay when leaving domestic violence and the available resources to help families recover from leaving an abusive spouse. The seminar will also analyze past cases to understand how domestic violence can escalate.
In addition to discussing help for those fleeing from domestic violence, the seminar will also discuss the mental health side and how first responders and the Azar foundation can help those with mental illness keep from having mental breakdowns and inflicting harm.
“We're going to create an outreach as an organization – some kind of network to help keep people on their medication,” Brown said. “There will be serious conversation on how to handle these mental health breakdowns that 911 dispatchers and the police have to answer to.”
