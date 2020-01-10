Mesquite ISD recently announced details for a new scholarship in honor of Superintendent David Vroonland’s foster parents. The Hubert & Georgia Rossin Scholarship will recognize students in the district who have benefited from or are currently in foster care.
Vroonland spent seven years of his childhood in a loving foster home, and as a way of honoring the memory of his foster mother, who recently passed away, Vroonland and wife Joy created a new college scholarship for MISD, dedicated to both his foster parents.
The Hubert & Georgia Rossin Scholarship is inspired also by the belief the Rossins exemplified every day: Every child deserves a loving and supportive home.
This new scholarship is dedicated to those individuals who sacrifice to positively make the difference in and to the life of a child by providing a loving home to those in need, according to the district.
“Like many children today, I was born into unfortunate circumstances. Circumstances of neglect and poverty and I ended up in the foster care system,” Vroonland said. “It was perhaps the most significant moment of my life because I came under the care of this family who provided love, stability, educational support and foundation of faith for me that was going to be so important to my ultimate success in life.”
The scholarship will be awarded to a foster child who has been impacted by the foster care system.
For details on this scholarship, visit mesquiteisd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.