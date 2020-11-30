police lights

Mesquite police were involved in an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning during a pursuit.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, Garland police assisted Mesquite officers who were pursuing a stolen vehicle, according to Garland PD.

The chase ended near Tenth Street and Main Street in Garland after the stolen vehicle slowed and three suspects fled on foot. The car continued to roll, striking a telephone pole and snapping a cable, according to a press release from Garland PD.

During the foot pursuit one Mesquite officer fired his duty weapon, the release stated. All three subjects were quickly apprehended, and no one was injured.

Garland detectives, as well as the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office Public Integrity Unit, responded to investigate according to their standard procedure.

The suspects were taken into custody by Mesquite police.

This investigation is ongoing.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments