The City of Mesquite announced the cancellation of the KidsQuest Playground Opening Celebration planned for Saturday, Nov. 23. The decision was based on the forecasted weather for later this week and the impact on the final preparation stages for the new playground as well as the planning efforts for the celebration event. The playground, located at Debusk Park, 1625 Gross Road, will reopen with a celebration scheduled for a later date.
Mesquite’s new KidsQuest Playground features the next generation of playground equipment and access based on input from the community. The equipment is all-inclusive, incorporating play features for all abilities, including special needs. The natural setting and large shade trees were preserved and integrated into the new playground. In addition to the playground replacement, this project includes renovation of the existing picnic pavilion and the construction of a new 50-space parking lot.
