An off-duty Oakwood police officer died Monday following a crash in Mesquite, according to the Mesquite Police Department.
The Mesquite Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash at 1:36 a.m. Monday in the 21400 block of SB IH635. The subsequent investigation revealed a 2015 Infinity Q50 collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.
The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Mitchell Rector from Buffalo, Texas, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Rector was a member of the Oakwood, Texas, Police Department and was working in an off-duty capacity in a construction area of the highway at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Infinity, identified as Elias Luevano-Gonzalez, 21, of Dallas, Texas sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. Gonzalez was taken into custody and charged with the offense of intoxication manslaughter as a result of the incident.
