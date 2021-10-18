police lights

An off-duty Oakwood police officer died Monday following a crash in Mesquite, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

The Mesquite Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash at 1:36 a.m. Monday in the 21400 block of SB IH635. The subsequent investigation revealed a 2015 Infinity Q50 collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Mitchell Rector from Buffalo, Texas, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Rector was a member of the Oakwood, Texas, Police Department and was working in an off-duty capacity in a construction area of the highway at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Infinity, identified as Elias Luevano-Gonzalez, 21, of Dallas, Texas sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. Gonzalez was taken into custody and charged with the offense of intoxication manslaughter as a result of the incident.

