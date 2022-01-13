fire

An apartment fire left one resident dead, a firefighter injured and 40 residents displaced, according to the Mesquite Fire department. 

A Mesquite apartment fire left one resident dead and a firefighter injured.

According to a press release by the Mesquite Fire department, an apartment fire broke out due to unknown causes Tuesday evening in the 1900 block of Pinehurst Lane.

Prior to the fire’s outbreak, the fire department crew responded to a call regarding a resident not breathing and without a pulse, the fire department said. The fire broke out 8 to 10 minutes into treatment. Because of the heavy fire and smoke conditions, the fire department said that the unresponsive resident was unable to be moved. One firefighter sustained injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

A total of 40 residents were affected after 24 apartments endured fire damage. Apartment management and the American Red Cross are assisting those displaced.

Nine units and 25 Mesquite firefighters responded to the fire with the help of four Dallas units and 14 firefighters from the Dallas Fire Department.

