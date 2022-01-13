A Mesquite apartment fire left one resident dead and a firefighter injured.
According to a press release by the Mesquite Fire department, an apartment fire broke out due to unknown causes Tuesday evening in the 1900 block of Pinehurst Lane.
Prior to the fire’s outbreak, the fire department crew responded to a call regarding a resident not breathing and without a pulse, the fire department said. The fire broke out 8 to 10 minutes into treatment. Because of the heavy fire and smoke conditions, the fire department said that the unresponsive resident was unable to be moved. One firefighter sustained injuries and has since been released from the hospital.
A total of 40 residents were affected after 24 apartments endured fire damage. Apartment management and the American Red Cross are assisting those displaced.
Nine units and 25 Mesquite firefighters responded to the fire with the help of four Dallas units and 14 firefighters from the Dallas Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.