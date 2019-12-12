On Dec. 11, 2019 at approximately 8:45 p.m., the Mesquite Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 1800 block of Oates Drive. Upon arrival at the location, officers observed an adult victim had been struck by gunfire. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Mesquite Police Department. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336.
