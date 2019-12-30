Mesquite PD

 

Today, at about 6:01 p.m., the Mesquite Police Department responded to a shooting call at a business located in the 3600 Block of Gus Thomasson Road. Upon arrival at the location, officers discovered that an employee of the business had been struck by gunfire.  This employee was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. 

Upon a preliminary investigation, this incident appears to have begun as a robbery that escalated into a shooting.  A male suspect was observed by witnesses fleeing the scene on foot.  This is an active investigation and more details will be released as they become available.

