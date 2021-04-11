Around 10:23 p.m. Saturday, Mesquite police responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of an AMC movie theater in the 19000 block of Interstate 635.
Upon arrival officers discovered a male with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to the police department. The first responding officer administered first aid to the victim, who was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was listed in stable condition Sunday morning.
Police do not have suspect information at this time, the police department said.
“From the initial investigation, it appears that multiple groups of people had gathered in the parking lot of the location prior to the shooting and these groups were not movie patrons,” police said. “This incident is possibly related to a previous conflict that occurred earlier in the day.”
Police continue the investigation.
