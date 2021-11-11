Mesquite detectives identified four individuals involved in the murder of Daniel Mathis on Oct. 27.
Mesquite resident Donterious Lockhart, 18; Seagoville resident Timothy Johnson, 19 and Duncanville resident Nicholas Mayberry, 20, have been arrested for the Mathis’ murder.
At this time, Detectives are still searching for Dallas resident Rashaud Holmes, 19, in connection with Mathis’ murder.
Residents are encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator D. Barrett at 972-216-6791 to provide any information on Holmes’ location.
