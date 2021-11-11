Rashaud Holmes

Mesquite PD announced on Wednesday that capital murder suspect Rashaud Holmes remains at large.

 Courtesy of Mesquite PD

Mesquite detectives identified four individuals involved in the murder of Daniel Mathis on Oct. 27.

Mesquite resident Donterious Lockhart, 18; Seagoville resident Timothy Johnson, 19 and Duncanville resident Nicholas Mayberry, 20, have been arrested for the Mathis’ murder.

At this time, Detectives are still searching for Dallas resident Rashaud Holmes, 19, in connection with Mathis’ murder.

Residents are encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator D. Barrett at 972-216-6791 to provide any information on Holmes’ location.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments