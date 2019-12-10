The City of Mesquite will host the opening celebration for the new KidsQuest playground on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The park is located at Debusk Park, 1625 Gross Road. From 10 to 11:30 a.m., volunteers are invited to assist with installing personalized pickets and completing the landscaping. A public ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. followed by a free lunch for all attendees. The new playground will officially open to the public at 2 p.m. For more information, please call the Parks and Recreation Department at 972-216-6260.
“The new playground features equipment for all abilities, including special needs. The natural setting and large shade trees have been integrated into KidsQuest, creating a unique play experience. These features will provide residents with an improved, state of the art destination for play,” said Elizabeth Harrell, Director of Parks and Recreation.
Harrell added that in addition to the playground replacement, the renovation of the KidsQuest project also included improvements to the existing picnic pavilion and a larger parking lot.
The public’s input received during the planning stages for the new playground conveyed the importance of including the history and legacy of the original KidsQuest playground into the new playground at the popular community park. This request was honored by incorporating personalized fence pickets into the new design of playground. These new personalized pickets will be available for purchase at the opening celebration for $25 each. And for those who had a personalized fence picket installed during construction of the original playground, their pickets will be available for pick-up during the celebration.
