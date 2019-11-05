During Monday night’s Mesquite City Council meeting, Sean Terry with Centurion American presented a check for $15,000 toward the Mesquite Veterans Memorial on behalf of Operation Forever Free.
“Veterans are the backbone of our country. We shouldn’t just honor them on Veterans Day; we should try to do that every day,” he said.
Operation Forever Free is the a nonprofit of Centurion American Development Group.
According to the developer's website, CEO Mehrdad Moayedi was moved to give back to the community’s men and women in uniform following a halftime ceremony for veterans at a Dallas Cowboy game. He and other Centurion employees use their expertise and experience in homebuilding and construction to form Operation Forever Free, a nonprofit that remodels existing homes and builds new ones for returning veterans.
The Mesquite Veterans Memorial campaign is a community project to create public awareness and funding to build a new Veterans Memorial in Mesquite, Texas.
For details on the event and memorial, visit MesquiteVeteransMemorial.org.
