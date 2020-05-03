Orangetheory Fitness hosts first region-wide virtual 5k to benefit Special Olympics Texas

Orangetheory® Fitness, the scientifically backed and fast-growing fitness franchise, has announced they will host their first region-wide virtual 5k to benefit Special Olympics Texas May 9 and 10. Anyone can participate in the 5k and Orangetheory will be posting tips online for members on their local VIP Pages throughout the week leading up to the events.
“The 5k not only helps Orangetheory stay connected with their members, but it supports an important non-profit in Texas and helps to keep members active during this time,” said Shane Adams, CEO Maverick Fitness.
To sign up for the 5k, visit charitymiles.org/SpecialOlympics/?_branch_match_id=780070353741428104.
Orangetheory Fitness has also created at home workouts for the Special Olympics Texas through their S.O. Connected program to keep athletes active during this time of social distancing.
“This is important because it keeps Special Olympics athletes engaged and active during a time of isolation and feeling distant. A time that our athletes usually get to look forward to socialization with their friends at practices and competitions and events, staying connected to the community. Also, partnering with Orangetheory gives our athletes a new opportunity and experiences, with the personalization of a direct fitness coach and being included and treated like anyone else,” said Dalton Hill, Associate Executive Director-North Region, Special Olympics of Texas.
For more information on the S.O. Connected program, visit www.sotx.org/soconnected.
Orangetheory created at home workouts for the Special Olympics athletes through Zoom.
“We felt it was important for the coaches to see the athletes, so they feel connected and to be able to modify and assist with correct form during the workouts. Just like they would do in studio,” said Adams.
The coaches motivate the athletes and encourage them to do their best. The workouts will be on Facebook Live as well. Orangetheory has been providing daily workout videos on their YouTube channel since the government ordered all gyms to close due to COVID 19. The workouts are for everyone including non-members. Individual studios have also been doing Facebook Live/Zoom workouts with the coaches from the local studios for members.
“It is important to our members to continue to exercise during this time and keep active as well as connected to our studios and coaches. The members and coaches have a strong bond and connection and are missing the community Orangetheory provides in our studios,” Adams said.
