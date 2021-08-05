International Astronomical Union (IAU) honored Mesquite resident Marvin Huddleston by officially naming Asteroid (Minor Planet 2000 CM112) as 75972 Huddleston in May.
The asteroid’s naming was in recognition of Huddleston’s over 50 years of scientific contributions to the science of astronomy. Huddleston specialized in lunar geology and meteorology. He is a Mesquite Office of Emergency Management R.A.C.E.S. volunteer as well as county coordinator for the Community Collaborative Rain Hail & Snow Network for eight counties in North Texas. He is also a Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, London.
Huddleston graduated from Mesquite High School in 1975 and Dallas Baptist University in 1999. From there he attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary where he earned his master’s in 2005.
75972 Huddleston is a minor planet shining at around 20th magnitude, around 4.2 miles in diameter and averaging about 3.6 AU from the sun. It orbits the sun in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.
Huddleston studied lunar domes (volcanic shields), lunar dark haloed craters (DHC's) and selected areas of the moon such as the Lunar Swirl feature on the moon known as Reiner Gamma. He served as a lunar section coordinator for the Association of Lunar & Planetary Observers (ALPO) for several years. Much of his work was conducted in Mesquite.
Huddleston was published in scientific journals and scientific convention proceedings over the years. He also contributed over 100,000 scientific classifications in astronomical disciplines such as supernova searches.
Huddleston said he hopes to inspire children to get involved in resident science. He said two avenues children can explore are the Community Collaborative Rain Hail & Snow Network and the Zooniverse Platform.
“As a student in MISD I wasn't a genius,” Huddleston said. “I was a pretty average student. I think that's something important for students today to understand.”
Huddleston said he hopes the asteroid named after him can serve as an example of what can be accomplished as a resident scientist.
“I wish to become a resource to schools, libraries and other organizations,” Huddleston said. “I was recognized in 2017 by NASA for sharing the total solar eclipse with the public at the Rockwall County Library and was honored for that by the Rockwall County Commissioners Court.”
For 15 years, Huddleston also worked as a substitute teacher for Mesquite ISD before the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.