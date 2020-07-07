Parents can learn more about Mesquite ISD’s virtual learning

On June 24, Mesquite ISD announced that it would be reopening the doors to its campuses this fall, Aug. 17, with a remote learning option for families not comfortable sending their child back into a traditional school setting at this time.
The home-based schooling model is called Virtual Learning Academy or VLA, which will follow the district’s curriculum provided by certified Mesquite ISD teachers and will be open to any students, PK–12, residing within the district’s boundaries.
Last week the district hosted Project Reopen School, an online parent meeting via Zoom and Facebook Live. This meeting gave parents an opportunity to learn more about Mesquite ISD’s plans to reopen traditional school at each campus as well as have any questions and concerns addressed.
This week, at 4:30 p.m., July 9 on Facebook Live, the district is offering parents an opportunity to learn more about the Virtual Learning Academy. During this time parents will have the chance to share their thoughts, concerns and quest ions via an online tool that the district will share during the live event.
Log in details will be provided on Mesquite ISD’s website and district Facebook page.
To join the meeting at 4:30 p.m., go to the district's Facebook page or use this link: www.facebook.com/MesquiteIndependentSchoolDistrict.
For those unable to attend this meeting, the session will remain on the district’s page to view later, and parents will still be able to participate in the discussion throughout the week.
