Permanent closure of eastbound I-30 Exit to Northwest Drive

The eastbound I-30 exit to Northwest Drive will be permanently closed beginning Sunday evening, Aug. 30, as part of the 635 East Project.

Drivers along the eastbound I-30 main lanes who want to access Northwest Drive will need to use Exit 56A, prior to Gus Thomasson Road. (Refer to map)

Scheduled work and associated closures are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The public can stay informed on construction progress, lane closures and traffic changes by signing up for text alerts by sending the message “635 East” to 31996. They can also sign up for e-blasts by visiting the project website or at 635east.com/receive/e-blasts.

For additional information related to the 635 East Project, visit www.635east.com.

About the 635 East Project

The 635 East Project is a $1.7 billion design-build operation owned and managed by the Texas Department of Transportation. The goal of the 11-mile project is to improve mobility, operations and safety on Interstate 635 in Dallas County. Construction includes the addition of a mainlane in each direction, building continuous frontage roads along the corridor and reconstruction of the interchange at I-635 and I-30. Construction began in early 2020 with an anticipated completion date of late 2024. The 635 East Project is part of the Texas Clear Lanes initiative (www.texasclearlanes.com) by TxDOT to address growing traffic congestion in the state.

