Phillip Young passed away after suffering a heart attack on July 5 at the age of 79.
As a former council member, Young is credited by friends and former co-workers as being one of the leading figures in building Mesquite’s economic development into what it is currently. He one of the first real estate agents in Mesquite serving as one of the original directors for the Greater Dallas Board of Realtors and a commander of the American Legion Post 504. Young also served as one of the original charter members of the Mesquite Elks Lodge.
Young was born in Dallas on Sept. 13, 1941 and moved with his family at the age of 5.
“Phil was wilder than a March hare,” Young’s wife, Ann Lawrence said. “He roamed, and everybody in town knew him. He never got in serious trouble, but he was always into something.”
Lawrence recalled how at 12, Young came home one day to tell his mother that he bought a car using $25 he had saved up.
“He kept it and toured her around the block,” she said.
Young attended Mesquite High School before joining the Coast Guard at age 17 then the Army soon after.
“Phil was a unique soldier,” 5th District Chaplain Don Cecil said. “He went to Vietnam, and he was a captain on one of the riverboats – the gun boat. How he got that job was he was in the Coast Guard for two years before he went to the Army. They asked if anyone had boat experience, and he said that he did. They gave him his boat. Not many soldiers run a gun boat. That's usually the Navy. He was a proud soldier. Books have been written about lesser men than Phil Young.”
After returning to Mesquite, Young attended college at SMU.
“Phil got in his run-down Volkswagen to SMU and goes to registrar's office,” Lawrence said. “He walked in and told them who he was. He told them that he didn't graduate from high school and didn’t have a GED, but he had a rich uncle who would pay his way through.”
The registrar allowed Young to attend under the condition that he kept a B-minus average to stay at SMU. Young graduated in the top 10 of his class.
“I was a teenager when he was on council,” Mayor Bruce Archer said. “He was very involved in championing economic development for the town – very passionate about trying to bring in new business, residential and commercial development.”
Archer said Young would always make sure residents’ issues were addressed while he was on council.
“He never met a stranger,” Lawrence said. “He would help anyone without hesitation. He had a heart as big as all outdoors. There was no denying it. He was my other half. We were together through thick and thin.”
