Mesquite Mayor Stan Pickett on Monday announced he is seeking re-election in the November 2019 election. Pickett has led the city since May 2015.
According to a release, a record number of road repairs, more transparency at City Hall, a lower crime rate, a stronger economy with new jobs, and neighborhood revitalization efforts are just a few of the successes of Mesquite since 2015.
“As President Harry Truman once said – ‘It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit,’” Pickett said. “It has been an honor to work with so many amazing residents who share my passion for Mesquite and have joined in on our collective effort to make our city the best place to live, grow a business, raise a family or enjoy a retirement. Even with our recent successes I know there is more work to be done and I look forward to continuing what truly has been a selfless, community-driven effort to keep our hometown such a special place.”
Former Mesquite ISD Superintendent Dr. James Terry praised Pickett for his “hard-working, blue collar approach” to leading Mesquite.
“In today’s political climate, too often candidates lose sight of the good things going on in our city. Thankfully, Stan Pickett has always taken a more positive approach for the sake of our city’s well-being,” he said. “For as long as I can remember, Stan has ignored the naysayers and instead rolled up his sleeves and taken a hands-on approach to improving Mesquite’s quality of life.”
With Mesquite experiencing many successes over the past four years, Pickett specifically praised first responders for their commitment to safety.
“When I was first elected mayor, I promised my granddaughter that I would do everything I could to make Mesquite a safer place,” he said. “She’s grown a lot since 2015, but our crime rate has dropped thanks to the hard work of our brave police officers. And, our firefighters continue to excel at helping residents during emergencies. In the Nov. 5 election, I would be honored to have your vote so I can continue working to keep our city as safe as possible.”
Raised in Mesquite, Pickett has spent the last 35 years working to improve Mesquite’s quality of life, help its schools and grow its economy, the release states.
“When so many businesses were quick to leave our city, Stan did the right thing and expanded his successful furniture store in downtown Mesquite, providing high-paying jobs for local working families,” the release states.
Picket volunteered for numerous boards and commissions before being elected to the Mesquite City Council, where he served from 2004 through 2014 before running for mayor in 2015.
“During his tenure on the council and as mayor, he has earned a reputation as an honest leader who could bring people together to get things done for our city while protecting taxpayers from unnecessary spending,” the release states.
Pickett and his wife, Mary Jo, have made their home, built a business and raised a family in Mesquite. They both actively volunteer in the community and are members of Inspiration Church, formerly Mimosa Lane Baptist Church, where Pickett serves as a deacon and trustee, and Stan and Mary Jo have been active in the music ministry for over 35 years.
Among Pickett’s supporters are former mayor George Venner, Windsor Florist owner Helen Ethridge, All 4 Paws owner Pat Duckworth, Inspiration Church Pastor Rocky Pope, Pastor First Methodist Church and former Director of Economic Development Tom Palmer and wife Valerie Palmer, former Deputy City Manager and Retired Lt. Colonel Jerry Dittman, founder and former owner of Little Red School House Sarah Alford, President of Mesquite Education Foundation David Belt and wife Debbie Belt, Clown Company owner Mike McWhorter, former Councilmember Bill Porter and wife DK Porter, Mesquite Police Officer George Rice and wife Bennye Rice, E. Maudeen Pickett, minister of maintenance at Mimosa Lane Baptist Church Daris Sutton and wife Betty Sutton.
