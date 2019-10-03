Mesquite ISD began a new recognition over a year ago to honor paraprofessionals – those who often work behind the scenes to make the district work, such as secretaries and aides. One paraprofessional is honored each month, each nominated by their peers.
September’s Star Paraprofessional honoree was Angela Parker of Pirrung Elementary School.
Parker is a P.E. aide at Pirrung and lovingly referred to as “Coach Parker.”
Principal Susan Brison said what Parker brings to the campus is her love for all of their students and they’re fortunate that she gets to interact with all of them.
“We’re lucky to have someone who loves them so much and cares so much about them,” she said. “You can catch her tutoring them. You can catch her pulling them aside to have conversations with them and check in with and not just in the realm of her job. She goes above and beyond for each and every student she interacts with.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.