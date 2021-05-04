Mesquite police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.
According to Mesquite police, officers were dispatched to the Audubon Park Apartments in the 5800 block of Northwest Drive around 7:45 a.m.
Dispatch could hear a female screaming and crying in the background of the 911 call, police said.
Upon arrival officers made contact with the victim, who told police the suspect had a knife.
Police said officers made contact with the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Ashton Pinke of Dallas, on the side of the apartment building. The department said Pinke charged at officers with a knife and a club.
According to police, two officers fired their guns at Pinke, striking him. Officers rendered first aid until paramedics arrived, and Pinke was then transported to a local hospital, where he died.
Police did not release the names of the two officers but said one is a female officer who has been an officer for 25 years, and another is a male officer who has been an officer for 21 years. Neither was injured, but they were both placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.
Investigators with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office also responded to the scene.
A second ambulance was called for the victim.
Police said body camera footage of the incident is being reviewed and will be released later this week.
