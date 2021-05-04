police lights

The Mesquite Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to the police department, around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of Northwest Drive in reference to a 911 hang-up call. Police dispatch could hear screaming and sounds of a struggle in the background, the department stated. 

Upon arrival at the location, officers encountered the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred, the department stated. 

Officers called for medical assistance and the suspect was taken to a local hospital where the suspect later died.  A second ambulance was requested by officers for an assault victim at the location. 

More information to follow.

