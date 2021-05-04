The Mesquite Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
According to the police department, around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of Northwest Drive in reference to a 911 hang-up call. Police dispatch could hear screaming and sounds of a struggle in the background, the department stated.
Upon arrival at the location, officers encountered the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred, the department stated.
Officers called for medical assistance and the suspect was taken to a local hospital where the suspect later died. A second ambulance was requested by officers for an assault victim at the location.
More information to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.