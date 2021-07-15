police lights

The Mesquite Police Department was dispatched to an assist the fire department call regarding a possible drowning at around 7:54 p.m. on July 14 in the 600 block of East Kearney Street.

Upon arrival at the location, officers located an unresponsive 6-year-old juvenile male laying on the side of the pool.

The first responding officer immediately initiated life-saving efforts. MFD paramedics arrived on the scene and subsequently took over life-saving efforts.  The juvenile was transported by MFD to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments