The Mesquite Police Department was dispatched to an assist the fire department call regarding a possible drowning at around 7:54 p.m. on July 14 in the 600 block of East Kearney Street.
Upon arrival at the location, officers located an unresponsive 6-year-old juvenile male laying on the side of the pool.
The first responding officer immediately initiated life-saving efforts. MFD paramedics arrived on the scene and subsequently took over life-saving efforts. The juvenile was transported by MFD to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
