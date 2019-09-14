Two Angelo State University Rambelles soccer players, including Poteet graduate Marissa Berry, have been named Lone Star Conference Women's Players of the Week for their performances during the week ending Sept. 8.
Marissa Berry, a sophomore defender from Mesquite, was named LSC Defensive Player of the Week. She led a Belles defensive effort that allowed only seven shots on goal over two away games against Fort Lewis College and New Mexico Highlands University. Both games ended in shutout wins for ASU.
Valerie Solis, a freshman midfielder from Arlington, was named LSC Offensive Player of the Week. She scored four goals on just five shots over the two games, including two goals in each game. Even more impressive, she scored the four goals in just 90 total minutes played over the two games.
The Rambelles lead the early-season LSC standings at 2-0, having outscored their opponents 9-0 over the two games.
