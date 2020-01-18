Poteet coach receives Life Saving Award

Poteet High School teacher and coach, Jeffrey Stone, was award the Life Saving Award during Monday night’s Mesquite ISD School Board meeting.

Pictured from the left are MISD Board President Elaine Whitlock, Stone, and Superintendent David Vroonland.

 photo courtesy of Mesquite ISD

During the recognition part of Monday night’s Mesquite ISD regular school board meeting, Poteet High School social studies teacher and coach Jeffrey Stone was presented with the Life Saving Award.

According to MISD staff, a few weeks ago Stone saved the life of one of his students after discovering she was choking during class.

“While lecturing he had realized she had slid out of her desk and was on the floor," staff said. "When he reached down to her side he realized she was not breathing.”

Stone sent a student to get the nurse and another student to get teacher Jacob Tipton from across the hall for assistance. He performed the Heimlich maneuver on the student, which cleared her airway and she was able to breathe again.

