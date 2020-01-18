Poteet coach receives Life Saving Award

During the recognition part of Monday night’s Mesquite ISD regular school board meeting, Poteet High School social studies teacher and coach Jeffrey Stone was presented with the Life Saving Award.
According to MISD staff, a few weeks ago Stone saved the life of one of his students after discovering she was choking during class.
“While lecturing he had realized she had slid out of her desk and was on the floor," staff said. "When he reached down to her side he realized she was not breathing.”
Stone sent a student to get the nurse and another student to get teacher Jacob Tipton from across the hall for assistance. He performed the Heimlich maneuver on the student, which cleared her airway and she was able to breathe again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.