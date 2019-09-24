Poteet HS honors band recognized

The Poteet High School Honors Band, directed by Cody Newman, has been selected as a Commended Winner in the Mark of Excellence/National Wind Band Honors Project. In this competition of 320 of the finest musical ensembles in the nation from 38 states, the top quarter are selected as National Winners and the second quarter receive Commended Honors. This competition is sponsored by The Foundation for Music Education.
"The directors at Poteet couldn’t be more proud of the Honors Band and Symphonic Band, not due to any trophy or medal, but because of the tireless hard work and dedication the students exhibited in performing such wonderful music with their friends last spring," said Newman. "Countless hours of sectionals, individual director pass offs, at home practice, lunch time practice, objective sheets, and full ensemble rehearsals went into these performances - all to create lifelong memories and friendships within the group. Music matters and the lessons learned through this process of music making are life changing. We are very proud!"
The Mark of Excellence project seeks to recognize and award outstanding achievement in performance by high school and middle school bands, choirs and orchestras.
According to The Foundation for Music Education, “the project gathers entries from throughout the United States and provides valuable feedback for all entrants. A unique competitive environment is created which allows ensembles to compare their performance quality to other outstanding groups from across the country. The top 25 percent of entrants are recognized as National Winners, with the second 25 percent named as Commended Winners.”
All entrants receive a compilation recording of the winning performances. Winners are recognized in regional and/or national publications and at national and regional conventions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.