Despite the pandemic, local hotels in Mesquite came together to raise funds for the second annual Mesquite Hospitality award. This year’s recipients are Poteet High School graduate Italy Esparza and North Mesquite High School graduate Joshua Quimpo.
Skip Parsotam, owner of Budget Inn, reached out to local hotels to raise $2,100 to be awarded to a 2020 Mesquite ISD high school graduate(s).
Sharing Life CEO Teresa Jackson said Sharing Life holds the scholarship for the Mesquite Hospitality Group. They handle the funds and applications and make the decisions about which students will receive the funding.
According to Jackson, this year they received five applicants. A committee of Sharing Life employees reviewed the applications and chose the winners.
“Each of these students has overcome almost unimaginable situations to reach graduation. It gives me great pleasure to work with the Mesquite Hospitality Group to honor their hard work and achievements. They certainly have earned the recognition,” Jackson said.
Esparza graduated with a 4.125 GPA. She loves to read, is a soccer player, and plans to attend Hillsborough Junior College in the fall on a soccer scholarship. The Mesquite Hospitality Award will allow her to equip herself with necessary technological tools and furnish her dorm room with needed supplies.
Quimpo has a 3.885 GPA and scored 1360 on the SAT. He is interested in a future in radio, television and film, and his activities have been rewarded with many theater and music awards. This scholarship will allow him to attend college without the burden of added debt.
