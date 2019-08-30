The second of three public hearings regarding the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2019-20 was held during the Aug. 19 Mesquite City Council meeting. A final public hearing will be held on Sept. 3 prior to the adoption of the budget.

The proposed budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $4,232,870 (7.72 percent), and of that amount $962,495 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.

“With this budget the tax rate remains unchanged from last year and includes minimal fee increases for solid waste, and drainage and utility district,” said City Manager Cliff Keheley during the pre-meting. “The budget also includes additional funding to street and alley maintenance, which are critical needs in our community.”

Keheley said the proposed budget would provide for additional staff and programs, including three additional firefighters, full staffing for Ambulance 6, one police officer, one animal services officer, one additional building inspector, one property room supervisor for the police department, and one public safety administrator.

The proposed budget will also add a $10 per shift right-out pay for firefighters, bilingual certification pay for firefighters, a 2 percent increase for all employees, and new starting pay and new pay plan for public safety dispatchers.

No residents provided comments during this public hearing.

The proposed budget is posted on the city’s website at cityofmesquite.com.

