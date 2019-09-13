The Mesquite City Council on Sept. 3 denied a zoning text amendment request regarding outdoor storage for a business located at the Oates Park Shopping Center.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the zoning text amendment.
Jeff Armstrong, director of planning and development services, said the applicant is the owner of the Oates Park Shopping Center, roughly located at the southeast corner of Gus Thomasson and Oates.
“They have a prospective business called Locke Supply that would like to occupy the former Minyard grocery store space,” Armstrong said. “The use itself would be permitted by right, but due to the outdoor storage, which isn’t allowed, they have requested this amendment to the zoning in the area to allow outdoor storage to accommodate their business.”
The business in question would be a contractor supply business to be located at 4414 N. Gus Thomasson. The applicant would like to have two outdoor storage areas – 7,537 square feet.
Armstrong went over the proposed amendment, which states that incidental outdoor display is permitted but accessory outdoor storage is permitted subject to the following requirements: the parcel containing outdoor storage shall be a minimum of three acres in area, outdoor storage shall not comprise more than 5 percent of the parcel, outdoor storage shall not be located in front of the front façade of the primary structure, extended to the side property lines; outdoor storage shall be screened by a six to eight foot tall fence constructed of a long-span precast concrete screening wall, brick, stone or a decorative iron fence with site obscuring fabric of a color that matches the iron fence color. Iron fences shall have masonry support columns, and outdoor storage shall not be taller than or visible above the screening fence.
Several residents expressed their concerns about the potential added congestion in an area that’s already congested due to roadwork.
