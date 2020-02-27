The cities of Garland, Mesquite, Richardson and Plano released a joint statement applauding the Public Utility Commission (PUC) for its decision to conduct a review of water rates charged by the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD).
"We are hopeful that this next step in the process will bring us closer to establishing a new rate methodology that is fair and equitable to all members, encourages conservation and better serves the region’s long-term interests," the statement reads.
NTMWD released a statement from Executive Director Tom Kula that the district looks forward to providing information about the current contract cost-sharing method and related wholesale rate structure.
"The 13 member cities are partners in the regional water system and share those costs based on the contract structure all agreed to in 1988," Kula stated.
In 2015, these four NTMWD member cities joined forces to ask the PUC to step in and evaluate the methodology the NTMWD uses to establish its rates.
The cities purchase water through what has come to be known as the “take-or-pay” system. The system uses the year of highest usage to establish how much water to bill the cities for. In the case of the four cities, that rate was set at least 10 years ago, prior to the drought and water conservation. To date, the four cities’ ratepayers have paid nearly $275 million cumulatively for unused water since their respective peak usage years, according to the four-city statement.
"Our request was made after working for more than a decade to get relief for our ratepayers," according to the statement. "Due to our lack of bargaining power, all parties remained at an impasse, and our most viable option was to request the PUC review of our rates."
The statement said the cities believe residents and businesses are "paying too much for water under an outdated rate methodology that encourages water usage and does not provide incentives for water conservation."
The cities' statement also notes that member cities lack the bargaining power to: negotiate new rates; decide which capital improvement projects the district will implement and whether debt will be issued to fund them; weigh in on the growing budget and increasing indebtedness; change district policies such as the rebate; and set customer cities’ rates.
"We support the long-term initiatives of the district, but cannot continue to subsidize the system while waiting for a change in the rate methodology. The PUC decision appropriately acknowledges that the time for change is now."
The NTMWD stated it remains "focused on the business of providing safe, reliable drinking water for the 1.8 million customers served by NTMWD."
"We’ll also continue our focus on keeping rates as low as possible while addressing the challenges and need for new projects for aging infrastructure, changing regulations and growing communities," Kula said.
"We were created by our member cities and remain open to supporting any requests for changes. This has been a long process and we’re committed to doing our part to strengthen partnerships with our cities to serve the needs of our region."
