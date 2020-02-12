The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) experienced a domestic wastewater spill from its South Mesquite Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 3500 Lawson Road, Mesquite, Texas.
Inflow and infiltration of rainfall into the sanitary sewer system resulted in increased water flow into the plant, making it necessary to utilize peak-flow pumping capacity. A peak-flow pump malfunction resulted in a diluted wastewater spill beginning at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Feb. 12. The volume spilled has exceeded 100,000 gallons and is ongoing. NTMWD personnel are on site and will be working around the clock to perform necessary repairs. The diluted wastewater spill is traveling beyond the plant boundary, into South Mesquite Creek, which flows into the East Fork of the Trinity River. NTMWD personnel is monitoring the impacted area and will initiate appropriate cleanup activities.
The spill does not impact the NTMWD potable water system; drinking water delivered by NTMWD is safe for human use and consumption.
NTMWD personnel have notified the appropriate local governmental officials and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Regional Office regarding this event. Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within a half mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling. The water supplied by your local municipality, whether directly through your faucet or provided to a wholesale customer, is safe to drink and may be used for personal use.
The public should avoid contact with the waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the overflow, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
More information about sanitary sewer overflows can be found at ntmwd.com/documents/sanitary-sewer-overflows-faq. Should you have questions regarding this incident, contact Jeff McKito, Public Relations Specialist at 972-442-5405 or by email, jmckito@ntmwd.com.
