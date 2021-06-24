Raising the Bridge is scheduled to have a photo shoot at the Fabrication Yard on Saturday.
Raising the Bridge is a Mesquite-based nonprofit that teaches children from ages 12 to 18 life skills including how to change a tire, fix a tie, cooking classes, basic car maintenance, job readiness and financial literacy to help them have a better chance of success in the real world.
“It's open to any kid because to us, every kid is at risk,” CEO and Executive Director Andrew Morris said. “Anything can happen at any time. A lot of parents might think their kids will never do anything, but you never know. You don't have to be in a low-income home or have a single-parent family. Every kid has an opportunity of being in a bad situation at any time being around the wrong crowd.”
Morris said in years past, Raising the Bridge was comprised of older volunteers. The upcoming photo shoot will be an introduction to a new group of volunteers comprised of young adults who will help mentor the kids.
“The photo shoot is all about establishing to the community how we're a family – how we interact when we meet each other, how their kids can feel safe around us, how the kids can have fun around us,” Morris said. “I want them to see the family and the community of this photo shoot.”
Morris said that for the last two months, he has been building a morale of family.
“That's something that's really important to our kids because every time our kids have an opportunity to speak in public, they're always saying we're family,” he said. “That's something I want to really iterate this year and form now on – that Raising the Bridge is not a program. We're a family.”
Morris said Raising the Bridge has been in the process of gathering funds to build a Mesquite Youth Center with space for sustainable life skill programs, a reading/study/homework area, a music studio, car garage, a teen drop-in center food and clothing pantry as well as a recreation area. Dedicated rooms will also be available for workshop spaces. Space will also be allocated for private offices for staff and the Mesquite Police Association.
The building is estimated to cost $5 million with funds coming from Mesquite residents, federal, state and local governments, corporations, foundations, fundraising events, direct donations and sponsors donating funds to build one or more rooms in the Youth Center.
“It's going to be teen friendly, meaning when kids come in, they'll be empowered,” Morris said. “It’ll inspire them to have hope and really have a home – someplace to hang out. They'll have ownership over it. We want them to come over and not want to leave.”
Morris noted that if everything goes to plan, the facility will be near the upcoming Vanguard High School and will begin construction in 2023.
