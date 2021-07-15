Readers' Choice 2021

It’s time to celebrate the best in business through the Star Local Media Readers’ Choice Awards.

Star Local Media’s annual recognition program gives readers the unique opportunity to make their own decision when it comes to the best in business in their community.

“Readers’ Choice is the single oldest promotion in the markets we serve,” said Scott Wright, chief executive officer of Star Local Media. “We are proud to recognize so many local businesses we have the pleasure of doing business with.”

Wright initiated the program during his first tenure in Star Local Media some 15 years ago. He’s proud the promotion is still going strong after he purchased the company in 2016. After much thought, Wright suspended the promotion in 2020 during the COVID19 pandemic.

“With so many local businesses hurt by the pandemic and readers adversely affected, I couldn’t see us celebrating,” he said.  “However, I think we see hope now.   Let us celebrate local, community businesses.”

Readers are invited to choose their favorite businesses in numerous categories, representing the top companies. 

Votes will be accepted beginning today through Aug. 11. Winners will be announced in their Star Local Media newspapers and websites on Aug. 26 and Aug. 29. Readers’ favorites will receive a certificate to display in their businesses. 

Vote for your favorites at StarLocalMedia.com/ReadersChoice or fill out the ballot printed in the Mesquite News.

