Reconstructing communities using Sanborn Fire Insurance maps, census records, city directories

The picture from the left are Ari Wilkins and Jimmy Walters, program chairman.
Recreating neighborhoods can provide rich and insightful details about an ancestor’s life and surroundings. On Thursday, March 12, Ari Wilkins, genealogist and researcher, explained how to use these often overlooked collections of historical information to build a more complete picture of your ancestor’s life.
 
Reading the explanations and instructions are especially important as you use these sources. The Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps show city neighborhoods and are available online at the Library of Congress. City directories, created for salesmen, can help track ancestors during the years between census enumerations leading to a clearer picture of migration patterns and give other details of a person’s life. Plus, these collections are frequently available at your local library.           

Ari Wilkins, a graduate of Louisiana State University, has been actively researching family history since 1998. Wilkins has spoken at most of the national and state genealogical associations and at a multitude of local societies. She has been a Library Associate at Dallas Public Library since 2007, and she teaches a series of basic research classes using popular genealogical websites. Plus, she specializes in African American research.

