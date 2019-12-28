Recycling your Christmas tree

Start the new year off right by recycling your real Christmas tree. Your tree can serve others long after it has left your living room.
Real Christmas trees are biodegradable, which means they can be easily reused or recycled for mulch and other purposes. The City of Mesquite suggest following these guidelines in preparing your tree for recycling.
All stands, lights, tinsel and ornaments must be removed, place your tree out for collection any Wednesday after Christmas, trees may also be dropped off at the City’s Convenience Center, 3550 Lawson Road and leave the tree in its natural state for recycling. Do not place it in a plastic bag.
Call the Solid Waste Division at 972-216-6285 for more information.
