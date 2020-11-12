The city of Mesquite held a private ceremony over the weekend to dedicate the new Mesquite Veterans Memorial located at 425 S. Galloway Ave. near City Lake Park.
The memorial was funded through community fundraising efforts and corporate donations. It was also highlighted by the title sponsorship of Atmos Energy.
About 10 years ago the Mesquite Veterans “Heroes of Mesquite” had curated a project to recognize veterans from the community. Three years ago, the city became more involved to draw public interest, awareness and funding to their projects.
“It’s important because this is what the citizens wanted and asked for. It’s been a 13-year journey to build something of this magnitude and impact for veterans and for their families,” Director of Communications and Marketing Wayne Larson said. “We’ve been working together as a team, and we have been able to make the mesquite veterans memorial.”
During the ceremony, Atmos Energy’s Vice President of Public Affairs Oric Walker made remarks about how committed the company is to military veterans and the Mesquite community. Gold Star Mother Mary Border also included remarks as well as David Melton, who read the names of the 47 Mesquite veterans who were killed during their service.
“With a project of this size and scope, it takes leadership – and we have that in Cliff Keheley. From his days as the director of Parks and Recreation to his role in the past five years as our city manager, it has been Cliff who has kept the city on a journey to the destination we arrive at today,” Mayor Bruce Archer said. “Randy has been the leading advocate and activist for this memorial. His passion and dedication to this memorial has been unwavering.”
The memorial has two 14-foot wide walls with six medallions of veterans groups on the front side featured and six history panels of modern-era wars facing the park.
A 7-foot wide center column has listed the names of all military veterans from the city of Mesquite who lost their lives while in service. The Walk of Honor, with bricks purchased by the community, has created an entryway around the visitor plaza along with 14-foot wide granite star and four benches named Service, Sacrifice, Honor and Freedom.
“This is about recognizing military veterans and their families, and I think going to the memorial and taking a look at the stories that we have there on the walls and taking the appreciation of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Larson said. “There are 47 names on the wall from people of Mesquite that gave the ultimate sacrifice, and I think residents and visitors who want to take a moment and take a pause in their busy lives to have reflection on the contribution on military veterans past and present as well as military families to secure freedom in the country would be a great thing. Take the opportunity to reflect and thank veterans for their service past and present.”
The memorial was open to the public beginning on Nov. 7, and the city has invited residents and visitors to take a moment to reflect at the memorial.
“This memorial illustrates that all of us in Mesquite are Americans,” Larson said. “We can do something like this, we can get together for a common cause and take a dream and make it reality and I think this was a reflection of how we all are because we are Americans and we can do it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.