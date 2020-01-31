“Requiem”

The Mesquite Symphony Orchestra presents a concert honoring the places and people we’ve loved on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mesquite Arts Center, 1527 N. Galloway.

The orchestra is conducted by music director Felix Torres. The orchestra will be joined by the 90-voice Plano Senior High School chorus, directed by Clorese Porter and Reza Azizi in a performance of Faure’s magnificent “Requiem.” Also on the program: Mendelssohn’s overture to “The Hebrides” (Fingal’s Cave), with its crashing waves of music, Wagner’s grand funeral march from “Gotterdammerung” and contemporary composer Jennifer Higdon’s “Blue Cathedral.”

Tickets, from $8.50 to $16.50, are available at mesquitesymphony.org or at the Mesquite Arts Center box office from 6:30 p.m., an hour before the performance. Mesquite Symphony Orchestra concerts are made possible in part by a grant from Mesquite Arts Council.

For more information, contact Betty Taylor Cox, 214-369-1281.

