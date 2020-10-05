Sharon Gillins

Join the Mesquite Historical and Genealogical Society for a Zoom meeting on Thursday, October 8th at 6:30 p.m. You may join approximately 20 minutes early. After a short business meeting, we will be presenting a pre-recorded talk by Sharon Gillins – genealogist researcher and teacher – at the Texas State Genealogical Society Virtual Conference in August (thanks to TSGS for providing this service). Gillins will explain the genealogy records available in the archives of the Works Progress Administration. She will explain how to find and use the records of the agencies established to provide jobs for millions of Americans struggling during the 1930s depression. More information including a registration link for this meeting will be posted on our Facebook page closer to meeting time. You must be registered to receive the meeting link and syllabus.

