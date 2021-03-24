In a special meeting held Wednesday morning, the Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Ángel Rivera, Ed.D., as the district’s deputy superintendent effective July 1.
Rivera will succeed Deputy Superintendent Beth Nicholas, who is retiring in June.
Rivera serves as assistant superintendent for innovation and leadership and supervises the following district departments: Leadership Development, Library Services, Instructional Technology, ReadPlayTalk and Community Education.
In addition, Rivera’s responsibilities include strategic initiatives, community engagement and governmental relations. As deputy superintendent, he will oversee Administrative Services, Business Services, Curriculum and Instruction, Personnel Services, Assessment and several other district functions.
“I’m extremely honored to be trusted for this position,” Rivera said of his promotion. “Mesquite is an amazing community with character, a strong sense of family and opportunities for all. I plan to further the vision of Mesquite ISD, bring innovative programs that support our students and work to continue uniting our community as we move into the future. My family and I are fortunate to make Mesquite our home and have the opportunity to make an impact through our public schools.”
Superintendent David Vroonland said Rivera has made significant contributions throughout the district and the community since coming on board in 2018.
“Dr. Rivera demonstrates a keen ability to build relationships, overcome challenges and implement innovation,” Vroonland said. “His energy and positive attitude permeate every aspect of his leadership. I knew the moment I met him that he would be a tremendous asset to Mesquite ISD, and he has proven me right every day since then. I know he will continue to excel and take us forward in this new role.”
Rivera’s career in education spans 20 years at the elementary school, middle school, high school and administration levels in five school districts, including Pasadena, Nacogdoches, Mansfield, Garland and Mesquite ISDs.
Prior to beginning his career in education, he served seven years of active duty in the United States Army as an Airborne Ranger and member of the United Nations Security Battalion, rising to the rank of staff sergeant. Active in the Mesquite Community, Rivera is president of Mesquite Rotary Club, co-chairperson of the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce and member of AMBUCs.
Rivera earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston at Clear Lake, a master’s degree from the University of St. Thomas and a doctorate from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Rivera and his wife, Vanessa, a speech pathologist in the district, have five children and one grandchild.
Learn more about Rivera by listening to Episode 21 of the Let’s Talk Podcast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.