All lanes of westbound I-635 at Royal Lane will be closed on the evenings of Friday and Saturday. The closure is required to perform a partial bridge demo of the Royal Lane overpass bridge at I-635.
The eastbound I-635 mainlanes at Royal Lane will be reduced to one lane both nights. The Royal Lane cross street at I-635 will also be closed on both evenings, in addition to the mainlane closures. The work schedule and associated detours are as follows.
PART 1 - Friday
The following will be closed overnight beginning at the listed times. All closures associated with Part 1 will be restored by 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 10.
- (Closed at 8 p.m.) All lanes of westbound I-635 at Royal Lane.
DETOUR: Westbound mainlane traffic will be detoured to take the exit to Miller Road/Royal Lane Avenue (Exit 15) and remain on the frontage road to access the entrance ramp after the Royal Lane intersection.
- (Closed at 8 p.m.) Eastbound I-635 at Royal Lane will be reduced to one lane. No mainlane detour required.
- (Closed at 8 p.m.) All lanes of Royal Lane cross street at I-635.
DETOUR: Eastbound Royal Lane traffic will be detoured south on Audelia Road, east on Walnut Hill Lane and turn left on Plano Road to access Miller Road. Westbound Miller Road traffic will be detoured south on Plano Road, right on Walnut Hill Lane and right on Audelia Road to access Royal Lane.
PART 2 - Saturday
The following will be closed overnight beginning at the listed times. All closures associated with Part 2 will be restored by 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 11.
- (Closed at 8 p.m.) All lanes of westbound I-635 at Royal Lane.
DETOUR: Westbound mainlane traffic will be detoured to the exit to Miller Road/Royal Lane Avenue (Exit 15) and remain on the frontage road to access the entrance ramp after the Royal Lane intersection.
- (Closed at 8 p.m.) All lanes of eastbound I-635 at Royal Lane will be reduced to one lane. No mainlane detour required.
- (Closed at 8 p.m.) All lanes of Royal Lane cross street at I-635.
DETOUR: Eastbound Royal Lane traffic will be detoured south on Audelia Road, east on Walnut Hill and turn left on Plano Road to access Miller Road. Westbound Miller Road traffic will be detoured south on Plano Road, right on Walnut Hill Lane and right on Audelia Road to access Royal Lane.
- (Closed at 8 p.m.) Eastbound I-635 exit to Royal Lane/Miller Road.
DETOUR: Eastbound drivers will continue along eastbound I-635 to Plano Road (Exit 14). Turn left on Church Road and continue to Plano Road. Turn left and continue to Miller Road.
Drivers are advised to plan commutes in advance or seek alternate routes to avoid unexpected delays. All scheduled work and closures are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
The public can stay informed on construction progress, lane closures and traffic changes by signing up for text alerts by sending the message “635 East” to 1-833-499-6353 (1-833-HWY-635E). They can also sign up for e-blasts by visiting the project website or this link: https://635east.com/receive/e-blasts/.
For additional information related to the 635 East Project, visit 635east.com.
