The Mesquite Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Mario Oliver, who police say is one of three suspects in an armed robbery.
According to police, three suspects robbed three businesses in late October. The first incident happened at 9 p.m. Oct. 21 at a business in the 1300 block of Oates Drive. An hour later the suspects robbed another location in the 1300 block of Beltline Road, police said. A third location was robbed at 9:50 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 800 block of Gross Road.
“The subjects appear to be targeting the businesses just before closing time,” police said in a release.
Police said the suspects are wearing distinctive clothes and shoes.
Two warrants for aggravated robbery have been issued for Oliver, who police said should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336, Investigator M. Smith at 972-216-6291 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477).
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.
