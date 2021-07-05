Ron Ward announced his candidacy for Mesquite mayor on June 18.
Ward is a United States Air Force veteran and has served on a variety of boards and commissions including the Mesquite Quality of Life Board of Directors, the Mesquite Street Bond Committee, Mesquite ISD ALIVE and others.
Ward said his vision of Mesquite is for all residents to feel a sense of belonging in the city. To create that sense of belonging, Ward said he wants to foster a culture of inclusivity while increasing community engagement in city business like the budgetary process, and making information more readily available for Mesquite residents – specifically as it relates to city efforts to mitigate crime and improve city infrastructure.
“I think the people need to know what exactly is happening, how much things cost and what the timeline is,” Ward said. “That data's out there, but I think we need to make it more apparent.”
To increase community involvement, Ward said he wanted to have more in-depth discussion with the youth council and create other committees like a renters committee with landlords and other renters to hear what issues they would like to see dealt with. Additionally, Ward said he wanted to start a citizen’s academy in Mesquite where residents can learn about the machinations of city departments with a focus on budget, so residents were aware of how their city worked.
“We'll pay a lot of attention to the budget side of things so citizens understand how their municipality works and give added value based on their knowledge of the city,” Ward said.
In addition to road maintenance, Ward plans to emphasize public safety if elected.
“I am not for defunding the police,” Ward said. “I am for giving the police the tools that are necessary to do their job more efficiently, whether it's optimizing on the latest technology, putting lights in places that are dark in our city – some of the alleys and other places. If required, I would go back to the city and ask to increase the number of police officers in our city.”
