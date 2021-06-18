Ross Stanford, driver and engineer for the Mesquite Fire Department, retired on June 7 after 31 years of service.
Stanford was known by the firefighters at Fire Station 1 as the “good driver” who always made sure the equipment worked well and never had any problems.
“I remember the day I met him,” Driver Lane Rodgers said. “I was here before he was. He walked in the doors with a big, old blonde, bushy mustache with a 130-pound guy attached to it. He’s a good guy.”
Stanford was known for his musical ability and his witty one-liners with the other firemen.
“He’s got a good sense of humor, so we have a lot of memories just laughing around the dinner table,” Firefighter Blake Turner said.
Turner said Stanford is an excellent guitar player. Stanford released an original country CD called "Eyewatering Terror." Rodgers said he still has an unopened signed copy.
“We’d play guitar out in the bay, and I’d always learn things from him,” Turner said. “We didn’t get enough opportunities, but the ones we did, I appreciate.”
Stanford said the most rewarding part of being a driver was the everyday interaction with residents.
“You'd expect it to be the big lifesaving things, but it's really the little, more everyday things,” he said. “The kids get so much joy in seeing us at the grocery store or driving down the street or in their car beside us just waving at us. It just makes their day when we wave back at them. Just knowing that you're having an impact like that and knowing that within the department itself, the newer guys that I can help out and point in the right direction, that's the stuff that really means a lot.”
Eric Richmond, a paramedic, recalled how Stanford helped chop holes at a two-alarm apartment fire.
“He’s a very slender guy, but he works harder than you think he might,” Richmond said. “We geared up, and he gathered the equipment. He had 60 pounds of gear for us in addition to what he had, and we walked toward the building. He takes off. Not very fast, but just steady and calm. I won’t name names, but he outworked two firemen.”
Stanford said while working for the fire department is a lot of work, they like to joke and playfully hound each other to ease the stress of the situation.
“It's a stressful job, and you have to have humor or else you're not going to make it,” he said. “For anybody who is not fire department, when they see the fireman or police laughing, that’s the way we relieve the stress. We're not laughing at the situation. We are taking the emergency and the people involved very seriously and doing everything we can for them, but if they see us laughing, that's all it is. We're just keeping from going crazy.”
Stanford said after retiring from the fire department, he plans to look for a bigger place to land where he can raise cattle, expand on his woodworking and possibly continue working part time driving trucks.
“Mostly, I told the guys at work I'll sleep all night,” he said. “That's my first goal.”
