City celebrates new firefighters
Mesquite Fire Department held a promotion/swearing-in ceremony on Aug. 5 at the Mesquite Arts Center to recognize the recent promotions of rank and new members to the department. The event celebrated 28 firefighters who have given nearly 400 years of combined service to the community.
“It was a wonderful opportunity to take the time to honor these firefighters in front of their families and create an event that shines a bright light on their outstanding accomplishments,” Fire Chief Russell Wilson said.
Russell shared that the promotions range from his new Assistant Chiefs, Billy Massey and Tommy Green, and Deputy Chief Brian Staples as well as a variety of ranks that are Captains, Lieutenants, and Driver-Engineers.
Last year the Mesquite Fire Department had more than 19,000 calls for service. This included 406 fire responses involving 133 structure fires, 14,301 EMS responses, 1,320 false alarms and 3,033 other responses for mutual aid, hazards materials and various other public service calls.
“Through a world-wide pandemic, a regional ice storm and operating a reception center for hurricane evacuees – this department was always ready,” Mayor Bruce Archer said. “Your character and call of duty will continue to be needed in your new roles with the Mesquite Fire Department.”
Resident in need
After suffering a motorcycle accident on July 11, Mesquite resident Jessica Sikes was rendered unable to walk or work. Her sister, Sonya started a fundraiser to help Jessica pay for rehabilitation, medical expenses and to help take care of her three children. Sonya said with all the help from friends and family, Jessica still needs $15,000. Those wishing to help Jessica can contribute at https://www.gofundme.com/f/a3mep-helping-jessica-heal?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.
Academy offers free meals
Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy announced that this school year, healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost. Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year. Each school, site or central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed upon request.
While no application or eligibility determination process is required for students to receive free meals this school year, the income eligibility requirement will likely resume in the 2022-2023 school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.